The evaluation for class 10, 12 board exams will be done by at their homes and 3,000 schools have been identified as exam centres to deliver the answer sheets to them, Union HRD Minister 'Nishank' said on Saturday.

He said 15 million answer sheets of the already conducted class 10, 12 exams will be delivered to "From the 3,000 schools, these copies will go the evaluators and evaluation will begin tomorrow. will evaluate from home and we will be able to complete the process in 50 days," he added.

The evaluation of the answer sheets has been delayed due to a nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the outbreak.

The pending board exams will be held from July 1 to 15.