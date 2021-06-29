Telangana allows schools, colleges to reopen in online mode from July 1

-
Telangana government has permitted the opening of schools, junior, degree, technical colleges, and all other educational institutions in online mode from July 1 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The attendance of the teaching staff will be limited to 50 per cent of the total strength, as per the state government.
The Commissioner of intermediate education, Commissioner of collegiate education, Commissioner of technical education, Director of school education, and Secretary to Telangana state council for higher education, have been requested to take necessary action in this connection.
In another order, the state government has directed all the private unaided recognised schools affiliated to the state Board, CBSE, ICSE, and other international Boards, not to increase any kind of fees during the academic year 2021-22. The government has asked them to charge only tuition fees on a monthly basis.
