QS Executive MBA Rankings 2021: IIM Bangalore ranked best in India

The Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has been ranked the best in India in the latest edition of QS Executive MBA Rankings.
IIMB has bagged the 39th spot globally, making it the only Indian institute to feature in the list of the top 100, IIMB said in a statement on Friday.
In the Asia-Pacific category, IIMB holds the 10th spot, leading the B-school brigade from India, it said.
The QS EMBA Rankings consider career outcomes, diversity, employer reputation, executive profile and thought leadership, according to the statement.
While employer reputation carries a weightage of 30 per cent, thought leadership and executive profile hold 25 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.
Career outcomes and diversity hold the rest 20 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.
IIM Bangalore secured the top rank in India with a score of 61.8, it said.
The programme scored notably well on the parameter of career outcomes, employer reputation and thought leadership, the statement added.
Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has evaluated 176 global EMBA programmes from all over the world, IIMB added.
