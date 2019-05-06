Telangana board to declare Class 10 results today, check steps for scores

The Telangana Board of Secondary (TBSE) is likely to announce the or the Telangana 10th result 2019 on Monday on its official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. The board had conducted the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination for the academic year 2018-19 from March 16 to April 2, 2019. The students can also check their TS Class 10 results 2019 on examresults.net.

The Telangana SSC Class 10 result 2019 can released tomorrow (May 7) also as there is no official confirmation from the board as yet. But, students who appeared for Class 10 exams should keep their hall tickets or admit cards ready to check results.

Steps to check 2019

Log in to official website of the Telangana Board of Secondary (TBSE) at bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the 2019 link

Enter your 'Roll Number', and fill in other required details in the slots and then, submit

Your 'Telangana SSC Results 2019' will appear on the screen, download it and take a print out for future reference

About Telangana Board of Secondary

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is a board of education for public and private schools under the state government of Telangana, India. It was formed in June 2014. The board controls and maintains all the necessary secondary education in the state of Telangana Under this board various courses are offered to students for different occupations and to prepare the students for university.