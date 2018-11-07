THE WUR 2019: IISc, IIT Indore top Indian institutes for physical sciences

In the latest Times Higher (THE) World University Rankings (WUR) 2019 — based on subject — the (IISc) Bengaluru has once again topped among Indian institutions for ‘physical sciences’ and ‘life sciences’. The institute has been ranked in the 251-300 band for each.

According to the flagship rankings released in October, (IIT) Indore also debuted at second place among Indian institutions for physical sciences in the 251-300 band.

In the ‘clinical, pre-clinical and health’ category, Mysore-based JSS Academy for Higher and Research is the top ranked Indian institution, followed by

This year, too, not a single Indian institution was ranked in the top 200 globally in any of the three subjects released by Times Higher

Physical sciences takes into consideration areas like mathematics and statistics, physics and astronomy, chemistry, geology, environmental, and earth and marine sciences, taught in the programmes of institutes that were considered for ranking.

Similarly, life sciences comprises subjects like agriculture and forestry, biological sciences, veterinary science, and sport science, while clinical, pre-clinical and health looks at medicine, dentistry and other health subjects.

IISc, however, saw a dip in its ranking in the life sciences category, down from the 201-250 band in last year’s ranking to the 251-300 band this year, while it retained the same position as last year in the 251-300 band in physical sciences. Apart from IIT Indore, Pune-based Education and Research (IISER) also debuted in physical sciences in the 401-500 band.

Another noteworthy change in the category was the rise of Savitribai Phule Pune University, which rose from its 501+ ranking last year to the 301-400 band this year.

In life sciences, both and Pilani, debuted at 401-500. Among the IITs, other than IIT Indore's debut, only IIT Bombay made its presence felt in the top five Indian institutions in both life sciences and physical sciences categories at third and fifth, being ranked in the 301-400 and 401-500 bands, respectively.

Globally, Harvard University, University of Cambridge, and University of Oxford maintained the top three rankings as last year in life sciences, whereas Princeton University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and took up the top three positions in the for physical sciences.