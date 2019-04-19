JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

Telangana Intermediate results 2019 out; check yours at results.cgg.gov.in
Business Standard

TN HSC 12th Results for 2019 are out: How to check

TN Board result 2019 declared. Go to the official website at tnresults.nic.in to know your results

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

UPTET 2018 results out; steps to apply for 69,000 assistant teachers posts

The Tamil Nadu Board declared results for HSC +2 (Class 12) exmaination today i.e April 19, 2019, at 9.30 am.

The HSC class 12 examination was held from March 1, 2019 to March 19, 2019.

Students who appeared for the examination can now check their results from the official website of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations at tnresults.nic.in.

Following are the other websites that are hosting the Tamil Nadu HSC class 12 results: dge.tn.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Here's how you can download the TN Board Result 2019 online:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the TN Board at tnresults.nic.in or click here for direct link

Step 2: Click on the tab that says 'HSC(+2) - March 2019 Results'

As you click, the server will direct you to a new page

Step 3: In the given page, enter your registration number + DD/MM/DD, and click on 'Get Marks' tab for the final step

Your Tamil Nadu class 12 result will appear on the screen

Further, download the result and keep a printout for future use

Note: The Directorate of Government Examinations is also sending HSC class 12 results via sms

The TN board witnessed around 9,00,000 candidates for the HSC class 12 examination, wherein 4,60,000 were reported to be girls and the rest were boys.

A record 91.3 percent students have cleared the examination this year.

Students who fail to clear the HSC class 12 exam can apply for supplementary exams in June. The examinations will be held from June 6 ,2019 to June 13, 2019.
First Published: Fri, April 19 2019. 10:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY