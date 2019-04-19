TN HSC 12th Results for 2019 are out: How to check

The Tamil Nadu Board declared results for HSC +2 (Class 12) exmaination today i.e April 19, 2019, at 9.30 am.

The HSC class 12 examination was held from March 1, 2019 to March 19, 2019.

Students who appeared for the examination can now check their results from the official website of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations at

Following are the other websites that are hosting the Tamil Nadu HSC class 12 results: dge.tn.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Here's how you can download the online:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the TN Board at or click here for direct link

Step 2: Click on the tab that says 'HSC(+2) - March 2019 Results'

As you click, the server will direct you to a new page

Step 3: In the given page, enter your registration number + DD/MM/DD, and click on 'Get Marks' tab for the final step

Your will appear on the screen

Further, download the result and keep a printout for future use

Note: The Directorate of Government Examinations is also sending HSC class 12 results via sms

The TN board witnessed around 9,00,000 candidates for the HSC class 12 examination, wherein 4,60,000 were reported to be girls and the rest were boys.

A record 91.3 percent students have cleared the examination this year.



Students who fail to clear the HSC class 12 exam can apply for supplementary exams in June. The examinations will be held from June 6 ,2019 to June 13, 2019.