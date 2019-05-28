TOEFL to have shorter duration, options of choosing best scores from Aug

The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) is set to undergo a revamp from August with the duration shortened and scores mentioning the best sections of an individual's test if the exam is taken more than once.

The (ETS), known for conducting the global and tests, is working on making changes in the test in sync with the changing demands of the educational institutions.

"A growing number of institutions are acknowledging the value of seeing applicants' best section scores when they take a standardised test more than once. We also know that our test takers want an English language test that helps them stand out to admissions officers," said ETS' Srikant Gopal, Executive Director of Programme.

"The changes which will come in effect from August will provide a significantly better testing experience for students, while institutions can widen their pools of qualified applicants that meet their English language requirements," he added.

The duration of the test will be shortened by 30 minutes and the number of questions in three sections -- reading, listening and speaking -- will be reduced. Currently, the duration of the test is three-and-half hours.

"We are also introducing a feature called 'MyBest scores' which will combine test takers' best scores for each section from all valid scores from the previous two years. The option will allow test takers to show their best overall test performance to institutions making important admissions decisions," Gopal said.

"All TOEFL score reports sent after August 1, regardless of the test administration date, will automatically include 'MyBest scores' along with the traditional scores from the test taker's selected test date," he added.

TOEFL, a global test for English language, is welcomed by more than 10,000 institutions in over 150 countries and is universally accepted in popular destinations like the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and by over 98 per cent of universities in the UK.