TRB Tripura releases TET Admit Card 2019, download from trb.tripura.gov.in

TET 2019: The Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB), Tripura, has released the Tripura TET Admit Card 2019 on its official website, trb.tripura.gov.in. Candidates who had applied for the Tripura Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2019 can now visit the official portal of the TRB Tripura and download their TET admit card.
Tripura TET Admit Card 2019 is mandatory for applicants without which they won’t be allowed to enter the examination hall. The admit card carries important information like name, date, exam venue, time, among other things.
TRB Tripura will conduct the Tripura TET Paper I examination on October 26, 2019 and Tripura TET Paper II examination on October 20, 2019. TET Paper I is the eligibility test for teaching classes 1 to 5, while TET Paper II exam is for teaching classes 6 to 8. The Tripura TET exams will be conducted from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm.
Direct link to download Tripura TET admit card 2019
Steps to download Tripura TET admit card 2019
Visit the official website of TRB Tripura, trb.tripura.gov.in
Click on ‘Apply Online" on the home page
Click on ‘Click here for T-TET 2019’
Log-in using registered id
After submission of the page, download TET Admit Card 2019
About TET
The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is the minimum qualification required in India for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Classes I to VIII. The test is mandatory for teaching jobs in Indian government schools. There are two papers: Paper 1, for teachers of Classes I to V, and Paper 2 for Classes VI to VIII. The TET is conducted both by the central government and the state governments of India.