TRB Tripura releases TET Admit Card 2019, download from trb.tripura.gov.in

TET 2019: The Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB), Tripura, has released the TET 2019 on its official website, trb. gov.in. Candidates who had applied for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2019 can now visit the official portal of the TRB Tripura and download their TET

Tripura TET 2019 is mandatory for applicants without which they won’t be allowed to enter the examination hall. The admit card carries important information like name, date, exam venue, time, among other things.

TRB Tripura will conduct the Tripura TET Paper I examination on October 26, 2019 and Tripura TET Paper II examination on October 20, 2019. TET Paper I is the eligibility test for teaching classes 1 to 5, while TET Paper II exam is for teaching classes 6 to 8. The Tripura TET exams will be conducted from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm.

Direct link to download Tripura TET admit card 2019

Steps to download Tripura TET admit card 2019

Visit the official website of TRB Tripura, trb.tripura.gov.in

Click on ‘Apply Online" on the home page

Click on ‘Click here for T-TET 2019’

Log-in using registered id

After submission of the page, download TET Admit Card 2019

About TET

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is the minimum qualification required in India for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Classes I to VIII. The test is mandatory for teaching jobs in Indian government schools. There are two papers: Paper 1, for of Classes I to V, and Paper 2 for Classes VI to VIII. The TET is conducted both by the central government and the state governments of India.