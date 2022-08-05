TS DOST 2022 phase 1 seat allotment to declare results on Saturday

-
ALSO READ
UP polls 2022 phase 2 LIVE: Early Holi on March 10 with BJP win, says Modi
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
TS EAMCET revised hall ticket 2022 released: Here's how you can download
Kerala HSCAP first allotment result 2022 declared today; Check details
ISC, ICSE Result 2022 for Sem 1 declared on cisce.org: How to check marks
-
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is all set to release the result for phase 1 seat allotment of TS Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2022 on August 6, 2022. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their seat allotment on the official website of the State Council- dost.cgg.gov.in.
TS DOST exam is conducted for students to obtain admission in any of the undergraduate courses in any of the state universities. Once the results are announced on Saturday, candidates will have to pay their college fee or reserve their college seat from August 7 till August 18.
The registration for phase 2 of TS DOST 2022 will commence from August 7, i.e Sunday and the last date for submission of applications is on August 21.Also Read: Kerala HSCAP first allotment result 2022 declared today; Check details
Candidates are advised to thoroughly check their personal and other details to ensure there is no error. After the phase 1 seat allotment results are announced, the TSCHE will soon release the details of the next steps along with the counselling result, cut-offs, and status of seat allotment
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor