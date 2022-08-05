TS DOST 2022 phase 1 seat allotment to declare results on Saturday

The (TSCHE) is all set to release the result for phase 1 seat allotment of TS Degree Telangana (DOST) 2022 on August 6, 2022. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their seat allotment on the official website of the State Council- dost.cgg.gov.in.

TS DOST exam is conducted for students to obtain admission in any of the undergraduate courses in any of the state universities. Once the are announced on Saturday, candidates will have to pay their college fee or reserve their college seat from August 7 till August 18.

The registration for phase 2 of TS DOST 2022 will commence from August 7, i.e Sunday and the last date for submission of applications is on August 21.

Here's how the candidates can check their seat allotment for phase 1:

Visit the official DOST website- dost.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on '‘TS DOST 2022: Phase 1 seat allotment result’

You will be redirected to the login page. Enter your username and password

Click on view result and check your seat allotment status

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

Candidates are advised to thoroughly check their personal and other details to ensure there is no error. After the phase 1 seat allotment are announced, the TSCHE will soon release the details of the next steps along with the counselling result, cut-offs, and status of seat allotment