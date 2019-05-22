JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

RBSE 12th result 2019 for Arts stream to be out today: How to check marks
Business Standard

TS ECET 2019 Results to be announced today: Here's all you need to know

TS ECET results 2019 will be declared today on ecet.tsche.ac.in. Here's how students can check their TS ECET Results 2019 Manabadi

BS Web Team 

Students, exams, examination, results, school, education
Photo: Shutterstock

TS ECET 2019 Results: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad will announce the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test 2019 results today. The TS ECET reuslts 2019 will be available on ecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for TS ECET are asked to keep all the details ready for easy access to the results. The university released a press release stating that the TS ECET 2019 results will be declared today at 2.30 PM.

Here's how students can check their TS ECET 2019 results

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS ECET - ecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the TS ECET 2019 Results link

Step 3: Enter the login details

Step 4: Download and print the TS ECET 2019 result for further reference

The TS ECET 2019 results will be available on the official website . This year, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad conducted the TS ECET 2019 on May 11, 2019, on behalf of TSCHE. The examination was conducted for the diploma holders and B.Sc Mathematics graduates. The examination is held for the lateral entry into the second year B.E/B.Tech/B.Pharm programmes offered by the different colleges in the state.
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 10:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements