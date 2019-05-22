TS ECET 2019 Results to be announced today: Here's all you need to know

-
ALSO READ
TS SSC result 2019 out: Know district-wise result, steps to download marks
Top events today: Inflation data, TS SSC result, Sunanda death case, & more
PSEB +2 result 2019 declared on pseb.ac.in: Over 10,700 fail; 84.41% pass
Assam HSLC Result 2019 declared: Know district-wise result, topper's list
RBSE 12th Result 2019 declared: Know toppers' list, pass percentage
-
TS ECET 2019 Results: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad will announce the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test 2019 results today. The TS ECET reuslts 2019 will be available on ecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for TS ECET are asked to keep all the details ready for easy access to the results. The university released a press release stating that the TS ECET 2019 results will be declared today at 2.30 PM.
Here's how students can check their TS ECET 2019 results
Step 1: Visit the official website of TS ECET - ecet.tsche.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the TS ECET 2019 Results link
Step 3: Enter the login details
Step 4: Download and print the TS ECET 2019 result for further reference
The TS ECET 2019 results will be available on the official website . This year, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad conducted the TS ECET 2019 on May 11, 2019, on behalf of TSCHE. The examination was conducted for the diploma holders and B.Sc Mathematics graduates. The examination is held for the lateral entry into the second year B.E/B.Tech/B.Pharm programmes offered by the different colleges in the state.