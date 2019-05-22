TS ECET 2019 Results to be announced today: Here's all you need to know

Results: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad will announce the 2019 results today. The TS ECET reuslts 2019 will be available on Candidates who appeared for TS ECET are asked to keep all the details ready for easy access to the results. The university released a press release stating that the results will be declared today at 2.30 PM.

Here's how students can check their results

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS ECET - ecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link

Step 3: Enter the login details

Step 4: Download and print the TS ECET 2019 result for further reference

The will be available on the official website . This year, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad conducted the TS ECET 2019 on May 11, 2019, on behalf of TSCHE. The examination was conducted for the diploma holders and B.Sc Mathematics graduates. The examination is held for the lateral entry into the second year B.E/B.Tech/B.Pharm programmes offered by the different colleges in the state.