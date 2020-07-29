UK Board result 2020 to be declared today: How to check 10th, 12th result

UK Board result 2020: The Board of Secondary (UBSE) will declare the UK Board result of Class 10 and 12 today at 11 am. UBSE secretary Neeta Tiwari said that both the results will be declared together at the board's headquarters in Ramnagar. State minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of the board RK Kunwar will be present during the announcement of results. Around 135,000 students appeared in the Class 12 exams and 140,000 students took the Class 10 exams.

Students who are residing in various containment zones and were not able to take the examinations have been marked on an average basis.

How to check UK Board Class 10th and Class 12th result 2020:

— Go to the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in

— Click on the result tab

— You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to choose UBSE 10th Result 2020 or UBSE 12th Result 2020

— Enter your roll number and other login credentials and press Submit

— Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download your UK Board result 2020 future reference

The board results are usually released in the first week of June, but got delayed this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

UK Board result 2019: Pass percentage

Last year, 76.43 per cent students cleared the Class 10 exams while Class 12 students registered a pass percentage of 80.13 per cent.