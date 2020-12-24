JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

CBSE Board exams 2021 after February, says Education minister
Business Standard

Union Cabinet approves Rs 59,048 crore scholarship for SC students

Cabinet committee approved a total investment of Rs 59,048 cr of which the Centre would spend Rs 35,534 cr, amounting to 60 per cent of the total scheme, and the balance would be spent by the states

Topics
Union Cabinet | Scholarship | Scheduled Castes

Agencies 

students, education, college, entrance, university, admission, books
This replaced the existing ‘committed liability’ system and brings greater involvement of the union government in this crucial scheme

The Cabinet committee on economic affairs has approved changes in the centrally-sponsored post matric scholarship to benefit more than forty million scheduled caste (SC) students in the next five years to enable them successfully complete their higher education.

The Cabinet committee approved a total investment of Rs 59,048 crore of which the Centre would spend Rs 35,534 crore, amounting to 60 per cent of the total scheme, and the balance would be spent by the states.

This replaced the existing ‘committed liability’ system and brings greater involvement of the union government in this crucial scheme.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday also approved the merger of four government film media units with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) with an aim of converging activities and resources and better coordination to ensure synergy and efficiency in achieving the mandate of the bodies.

Along with these, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance extending protection from punitive action to unauthorised colonies, JJ clusters and constructions in Delhi’s rural areas built on agriculture land for another three years, Union minster Prakash Javadekar said.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, December 24 2020. 01:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY