Union Cabinet approves Rs 59,048 crore scholarship for SC students

The Cabinet committee on economic affairs has approved changes in the centrally-sponsored post matric scholarship to benefit more than forty million scheduled caste (SC) students in the next five years to enable them successfully complete their higher education.
The Cabinet committee approved a total investment of Rs 59,048 crore of which the Centre would spend Rs 35,534 crore, amounting to 60 per cent of the total scheme, and the balance would be spent by the states.
This replaced the existing ‘committed liability’ system and brings greater involvement of the union government in this crucial scheme.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday also approved the merger of four government film media units with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) with an aim of converging activities and resources and better coordination to ensure synergy and efficiency in achieving the mandate of the bodies.
Along with these, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance extending protection from punitive action to unauthorised colonies, JJ clusters and constructions in Delhi’s rural areas built on agriculture land for another three years, Union minster Prakash Javadekar said.
