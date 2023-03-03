UP Board Exam 2023: Over 3 lakh Students skip English, Physics paper

The Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is conducting 2023 for classes 10 and 12 at 8,753 examination centres across the state.

Some disturbing went viral amid the exams. According to some media reports, more than 300,000 students skipped their papers on March 1.

Class 10 students missed their English exam, while class 12 students missed the Physics paper on Wednesday.

Why did students skip the exams?

The CM recently announced the imposition of the National Security Act (NSA) to clamp down on students or authorities caught cheating or assisting candidates during the UP board examination. Aiming to reduce cases of cheating in the board, the UP government installed CCTV cameras to monitor students at all 8,753 exam centres.

According to some reports, seven candidates were caught cheating in the 12th-class physics exams, three in the 10th-class English exams in Ballia, Firozabad, and Siddharth Nagar exam centres.

UP Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla said that the 2023 were conducted in an orderly and clean manner.

Over 5.8 million students applied for the exams in 2023. Of these, 3.1 million registered for class 10 exams, and 2.7 million for the class 12 .

Students are missing exams

As soon as the UP government announced that students or authorities caught cheating were to be booked under NSA, students began missing their examinations in large numbers. UP CM Yogi Adityanath demonstrated seriousness in clamping down on cheating by imposing the NSA. Students who need the latest updates about the examination can visit UPMSP's official website – https://upmsp.edu.in.