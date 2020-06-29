UP Board result 2020: 797,000 class 10 and 12 students fail in Hindi exam

UP Board result 2020: Nearly 797,000 students in the Uttar Pradesh - known as the Hindi heartland - have failed in Hindi in the UP Secondary Board examinations for class 10 and 12, the results of which were announced on Saturday.

According to the Board officials, around 270,000 students failed to secure passing marks in Hindi in Intermediate, while 528,000 students in High School failed in their Hindi paper.

Around 239,000 students of High School and Intermediate of the Board had skipped their Hindi papers.

A high school teacher who evaluated Hindi copies for class 12, said on condition of anonymity, “Many of the children did not know simple words like ‘atmavishwas’ and wrote ‘confidence’, albeit with a wrong spelling. Some of them wrote ‘suffer’ for ‘yatra’. This reflects their level of the knowledge of the language,” she said.

She further said that majority of the students tend to ignore Hindi because they feel there is no need to study the language which does not offer future prospects.

Board officials, meanwhile, said that the number of students failing in Hindi was around 1 million last year. Around 5.6 million students had appeared in the Board examinations of the UP Board this year.

UP Board 10th result 2020: Topper

Riya Jain from Bhagpat has topped class 10 with 96.67% marks. Abhimanyu Verma scored the second spot with 95.53%. The third rank is obtained by Yogesh Pratap Singh with 95.33%. In 2020, 33 students have secured under the top 10 positions in 10th board exams in UP.

The deputy chief minister stated that the toppers will be awarded with a prize money of Rs 1 lakh and a laptop each.

UP Board 10th result 2020: Pass percentage

In class 10 UP Board exam, as many as 83.31 per cent of students passed the exam. This is higher than last year when 80.07 per cent students cleared the exam.

UP Board 12th result 2020 topper

Anurag Malik tops class 12 exam with 97% marks.

UP Board 12th result 2020: Pass percentage

74.64 per cent students cleared the exam. This is higher than last year when 70.2 per cent cleared the exam.