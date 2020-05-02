UP govt takes cues from AAP, pushes massive education reform programmes

IAS officer Vijay Kiran Anand (UP cadre), director general of school education in Uttar Pradesh, has a lot on his plate. Mission Prerna, an aggressive education reform project that he is helming, encompasses 159,000 schools, 575,000 teachers and 18 million students in the state.

Launched in September 2019, Mission Prerna is a huge and ambitious project, and it is already beginning to bear fruit. Supporting Anand’s efforts is former IAS officer Dhir Jhingran, who, in 2015, quit his bureaucrat’s job to set up the Language and Learning foundation. The foundation is ...