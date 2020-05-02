JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

Education in the time of Covid-19: How institutions and students are coping
Business Standard

UP govt takes cues from AAP, pushes massive education reform programmes

The UP government's thrust on education reforms was inspired in large part by the Aam Aadmi Party's reform push in Delhi's school education

Topics
Up Government   |   School Education   |   Delhi Government

Anjuli Bhargava  |  New Delhi 

IAS officer Vijay Kiran Anand (UP cadre), director general of school education in Uttar Pradesh, has a lot on his plate. Mission Prerna, an aggressive education reform project that he is helming, encompasses 159,000 schools, 575,000 teachers and 18 million students in the state.

Launched in September 2019, Mission Prerna is a huge and ambitious project, and it is already beginning to bear fruit. Supporting Anand’s efforts is former IAS officer Dhir Jhingran, who, in 2015, quit his bureaucrat’s job to set up the Language and Learning foundation. The foundation is ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sat, May 02 2020. 23:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY