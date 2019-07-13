UPSC Result 2019: Civil Services, IFS Prelims result out on upsc.gov.in

Result 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Prelims result 2019 has been declared on the official website gov.in. The list of candidates who have qualified for the Civil Services Mains 2019 is available on the official website. The list of candidates who have qualified for the Indian Forest Services Main Examinatons has also been released and is available online.

Here's what candidates who appeared for Civil Services Prelims result 2019 need to know:

UPSC prelims 2019 result: How to check IFS and CSE Prelims Result

— Visit upsc.gov.in website

— Click on the link - Result: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2019 or Result: Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) — Examination, 2019

— Download the PDF

— Search for your roll number to see if you've qualified IFS, UPSC Civil Services Prelims

Please note: Marks would be released only after the interview round is complete.

Qualified UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019 or IFS Prelims 2019? What next?

Candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination are now required to fill the Detailed Application Form or DAF. DAF for CSE Mains would be activated on upsconline.nic.in from August 1, 2019 and would be available online till August 16, 2019. DAF for IFoS Main examination would be activated from September 3, 2019 and would be available online till September 18, 2019

Important note: If a candidate fails to fill DAF, he/she will not be allowed to give UPSC Civil Services Mains examination and IFoS Mains examination. Candidates have to fill it online, but not send a copy to UPSC.

How to fill DAF for UPSC Civil Services Mains 2019 and IFS Mains 2019

Step 1: Register with basic details

Step 2. Fill detailed form available on the website upsconline.nic.in