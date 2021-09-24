UPSC Result 2020 declared on upsc.gov.in: Know toppers' list and what next

Mains result 2020: The Union Public Service Commission of India (UPSC) has declared the Civil Services Mains 2021 result on its official website, gov.in. The candidates who appeared for the UPSC 2021 Mains written examination are advised to visit the official website of the Commission. A total of 761 candidates -- 545 men and 216 women -- have cleared the examination. The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

UPSC result 2020: Mains toppers

Shubham Kumar has topped the prestigious civil services examination 2020. He graduated in B.Tech (Civil Engineering) from IIT Bombay. Jagrati Awasthi (2nd topper) graduated in B Tech (Electrical Engineering) from MANIT Bhopal. The top 25 candidates comprise 13 men and 12 women. The recommended candidates also include 25 persons with Benchmark Disability (07 Orthopedically Handicapped, 04 Visually Challenged, 10 Hearing Impaired & 04 Multiple Disabilities). Ria Dabi — the younger sister of IAS officer Tina Dabi — has secured rank 15. Tina Dabi has topped the coveted exam in the year 2015. A resident of Delhi, Ria has followed her sister’s footsteps.

Qualified UPSC Mains 2020? What next

Candidates who have qualified UPSC Civil Services Mains exam need to to fill up and submit DAF-II online, which will be available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission (upsconline.nic.in).

UPSC Civil Services interview 2021

The candidates who have qualified the UPSC Mains examination 2021 will now have to appear for the interview round.

Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates are likely to commence in the month of February, 2020.

