UPSC Result 2020 declared on upsc.gov.in: Know toppers' list and what next

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
761 candidates, 545 men and 216 women, clear civil services exam 2020: UPSC
Goa Board's Class X exams cancelled, Class XII decision in 2 days
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
JEE-Mains results announced, 17 candidates score 100 percentile
-
UPSC Mains result 2020: The Union Public Service Commission of India (UPSC) has declared the UPSC Civil Services Mains 2021 result on its official website, upsc.gov.in. The candidates who appeared for the UPSC 2021 Mains written examination are advised to visit the official website of the Commission. A total of 761 candidates -- 545 men and 216 women -- have cleared the examination. The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.
UPSC result 2020: Mains toppers
Shubham Kumar has topped the prestigious civil services examination 2020. He graduated in B.Tech (Civil Engineering) from IIT Bombay. Jagrati Awasthi (2nd topper) graduated in B Tech (Electrical Engineering) from MANIT Bhopal. The top 25 candidates comprise 13 men and 12 women. The recommended candidates also include 25 persons with Benchmark Disability (07 Orthopedically Handicapped, 04 Visually Challenged, 10 Hearing Impaired & 04 Multiple Disabilities). Ria Dabi — the younger sister of IAS officer Tina Dabi — has secured rank 15. Tina Dabi has topped the coveted exam in the year 2015. A resident of Delhi, Ria has followed her sister’s footsteps.
Steps to check UPSC Mains result
Step 1: Visit the official website of the UPSC - upsc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the UPSC CSE 2021 Result notification
Step 3: It will redirect to the results PDF Page
Step 4: The candidates can find their roll number, name and other details on the PDF list
Click here for direct link to download UPSC Mains result 2020
Qualified UPSC Mains 2020? What next
Candidates who have qualified UPSC Civil Services Mains exam need to to fill up and submit DAF-II online, which will be available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission (upsconline.nic.in).
UPSC Civil Services interview 2021
The candidates who have qualified the UPSC Mains examination 2021 will now have to appear for the interview round.
Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates are likely to commence in the month of February, 2020.
About UPSC
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is India's premier central recruiting agency which is responsible for appointments to and examinations for all India services and group A & group B of central services. The UPSC conducts the civil services examination annually to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor