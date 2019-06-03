UPSEE 2019 result to be declared at 5 PM today: How to check scores

2019 result: Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow is likely to declare the of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination 2019 on June 3 at 5 pm. Counselling of successful candidates will be held in June-July, the exact dates of which haven't been notified yet. Spot counselling will be held in July end.

2019 was held on April 21 for admissions to courses such as BTech, BArch, BDes, BPharm, MBA, MCA, MBA (Integrated), MCA (Integrated) Mtech (Dual Degree), BHMCT, BFAD etc.

Here's a step by step guide to check and download 2019 scores:

1. Go to the official website: upsee.nic.in

2. Click on the link for Download marks

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Login and check your score

5. Take a print out of your score for future reference

The UP state government has permitted 15 per cent of total sanctioned seats available in Private Institutions to be filled by the Management quota/NRI candidates; and the same shall be filled up in accordance with the procedure prescribed in the Govt. orders. The remaining seats in various courses offered at all the Institutions affiliated to AKTU, Lucknow will be filled through UPSEE-2019 counseling.