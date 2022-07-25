UPSSSC Lekhpal Mains admit card 2022 released; exam to be held on July 31

Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on Monday released the for Rajyaseva Lekhpal Mains exam 2022. The candidates can now download their from the official website at .gov.in

Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam is slated to take place on July 31 from 10 am to 12 pm. It will be administered in 12 districts, namely, Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Bareli, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Prayagraj, and Varanasi. The examination will consist of 100 objective-type multiple choice questions (MCQ). The exam will be for a total of 100 marks. Through this recruitment drive, aims to fill a total of 8,085 posts in Revenue Board, which is situated in Lucknow. Also Read: Karnataka CET 2022 result to be out on July 30; check the details here

Earlier, the postponed the examination date Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Examination from July 24 to July 31, 2022.