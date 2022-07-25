JUST IN
Karnataka CET 2022 result to be out on July 30; check the details here
UPSSSC Lekhpal Mains admit card 2022 released; exam to be held on July 31

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) released the Mains admit card for the post of Lekhpal Mains exam 2022.

Earlier, the UPSSSC postponed the examination date Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Examination 2022 from 24 July to July 31, 2022.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on Monday released the admit card for Rajyaseva Lekhpal Mains exam 2022. The candidates can now download their admit card from the official website at upsssc.gov.in Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam is slated to take place on July 31 from 10 am to 12 pm. It will be administered in 12 districts, namely, Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Bareli, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Prayagraj, and Varanasi. The examination will consist of 100 objective-type multiple choice questions (MCQ). The exam will be for a total of 100 marks.

Through this recruitment drive, UPSSSC aims to fill a total of 8,085 posts in Uttar Pradesh Revenue Board, which is situated in Lucknow.

Here's how the candidates can download their admit card for Lekhpal Main exam 2022: 1. Visit the official website upsssc.gov. in 2. Go to homepage. Click on the link that reads, "Click here to download your Written exam admit card under the Advt. 01-Exam/2022, Rajasva Lekhpal Mains Examination".

3. Enter your credentials and log into your account.

4. Check your admit card and take a print out of the same for future reference.

First Published: Mon, July 25 2022. 23:42 IST

