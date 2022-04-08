UPTET result 2021 declared; click here to know how to check and download

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Board (UPBEB) on Friday declared the UPTET 2021 result, which could be checked on the board's official website updeled.gov.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the state-level teacher eligibility test will be able to check their results now. Through this exam, qualified teachers are selected to teach primary (class 1-5) and upper primary (class 6-8) classes in schools.

On April 7, the board released the final version of the UPTET answer key. The test was conducted through two papers — Paper I and Paper II.

Earlier, the examination was postponed due to a paper leak. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had told the candidates that the re-examination would be held within a month.

Around 2 million candidates had participated and over 2,500 exam centres were earmarked across the state.

Here's how to check the results:

1) Candidates can visit the official websites updeled.gov.in and upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

2) Click on the 'download' link and enter your registration and roll numbers.

3) The results will be displayed on the screen. Download it and print it for future reference.

Secretary Examination Regulator Anil Bhushan said over 38 per cent of the candidates had passed at the primary level, and 28 per cent at the upper primary level. At the primary level, 443,598 candidates have been declared passed, whereas 216,994 candidates have passed at the upper primary level.