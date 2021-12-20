Uttar Pradesh to introduce 'happiness curriculum' in 150 schools

The government has decided to launch the 'happiness curriculum' in 150 primary of under a pilot project to make the students more sensitive towards nature, society and the country.

will be the third state after Chhattisgarh and Delhi to implement the curriculum.

According to Saurabh Malviya, state in-charge of happiness curriculum, the course is being developed keeping in mind the geographical and cultural conditions of and preparations to implement the initiatives are on.

The happiness curriculum will be introduced to the students of Classes 1 to 8. It will enable them to connect with themselves, family, society, nature and the country. It will also help them understand interrelationships, Malviya said, adding that the children will be taught meditation as well.

As part of the pilot project, 150 in 15 districts have been asked to work on the curriculum. Five books will be prepared for the children in Classes 1 to 5. The subject matter of the curriculum is being prepared by organising a workshop of 32 teachers.

Shravan Shukla, who participated in the workshop as a trainer, said preparations are on to implement the course from the next session starting in April 2022.

He said that there are 1,30,000 primary in Uttar Pradesh where seven lakh teachers are employed. Based on the evaluation of the pilot project, the state government may consider implementing the happiness curriculum in all schools.

