VITEEE Results 2022 declared, check your marks at viteee.vit.ac.in

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has released the result for its BTech entrance exam, VITEEE 2022, today (July 8) on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for VITEEE 2022 can check their marks on the official website of Vellore Institute of Technology, at viteee.vit.ac.in.

The VIT had conducted the for B. Tech from June 30 and July 6.

The VITEE exams were held in two groups, MPCEA and BPCEA for 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Students who appeared for VITEE 2022 would have received their along with the counselling schedule on their registered email ID.

Students can now check whether they are eligible to take admission to various B. Tech programmes across VIT campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal. Selected candidates will be asked to select the campus and programme of their choice during the counselling process.

After counselling process, students who have passed the can admissions in VIT.

How to check your VITEE Result 2022: