VITEEE Results 2022 declared, check your marks at viteee.vit.ac.in

-
ALSO READ
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
MP Board 10th result 2022 out on mpbse.nic.in; get direct download link
TS SSC Result 2022: Telangana board to declare Class 10 results on June 30
TS SSC Results 2022: Class 10 exam result declared; see how to check
MP Board 12th result 2022 declared on mpbse.nic.in: Steps to download marks
-
The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has released the result for its BTech entrance exam, VITEEE 2022, today (July 8) on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for VITEEE 2022 can check their marks on the official website of Vellore Institute of Technology, at viteee.vit.ac.in.
The VIT had conducted the entrance exams for B. Tech from June 30 and July 6.
The VITEE exams were held in two groups, MPCEA and BPCEA for 2 hours and 30 minutes.
Students who appeared for VITEE 2022 would have received their results along with the counselling schedule on their registered email ID.
Students can now check whether they are eligible to take admission to various B. Tech programmes across VIT campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal. Selected candidates will be asked to select the campus and programme of their choice during the counselling process.
After counselling process, students who have passed the entrance exams can admissions in VIT.
How to check your VITEE Result 2022:
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor