VKSU merit list 2022 released for UG admissions; check details here

Bihar's Veer Kunwar Singh University (VKSU) has released the 2022 merit list for undergraduate (UG) . Candidates who applied for VKSU 2022 can check the merit list and their admission status from the official website- vksuonline.in

Veer Kunwar Singh University released the college-wise cut-off list and the students who qualify will be allotted seats in the college accordingly.

After checking the merit list, candidates will be required to proceed with the admission process for the colleges listed under VKSU from August 30, 2022.

Once accepted into the college, students will be required to complete the formalities and pay their college fee through option available on the candidate's portal. The last date to accept the seat under first UG merit list is September 9, 2022. The candidature of those students will be cancelled, if they fail to accept it till September 9.

VKSU merit list 2022 has been released in a PDF format and can be accessed from the home page of the official website.