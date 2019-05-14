WBJEE 2019 admit card to release today on wbjeeb.nic.in: Steps to download

The admit card of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) will be released on Tuesday, May 14. Students who have applied for the West Bengal Joint Entrance examination ( 2019) will be able to download the 2019 admit card through the official website-

The 2019 exam is scheduled to be held on May 26, 2019. The results will be published on July 2, 2019. The examination will be held in two sittings on May 26, paper-I (Mathematics) from (11-1 pm), and paper-II (Physics and Chemistry) from (2-4 pm).

Students need to carry their admit cards to the exam hall to be able to write the exam.

How to download admit cards (once declared):

1. Visit the official website-

2. Click on the link that says 'WBJEE 2019 admit cards'.

3. Enter all the details asked like roll number and password and click on submit.

4. Download the admit card once it appears on the screen.

WBJEE is a state level common entrance test for admission to undergraduate level engineering and medical courses in West Bengal. Students who wants to appear in WBJEE 2019 must have passed class 12 or equivalent exam with Physics and Mathematics as subjects.