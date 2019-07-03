WBJEE 2019: First round seat allotment result to be declared today

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) will announce the first round seat allotment result today. Candidates can check their result on the official website- wbjee.nic.in. The WBJEE 2019 results for the second round of counselling will be declared on July 9 and that of the third round of counselling will be declared on July 13. This year, 150,000 students gave the examination for admission to engineering colleges in government and private colleges across West Bengal. The WBJEE result 2019 was declared on June 20.

About WBJEEB

WBJEE is a state level common entrance test for admission to the undergraduate level engineering and medical courses in West Bengal. Students who want to appear in WBJEE 2019 must have passed class 12 or equivalent exam with Physics and Mathematics as subjects.