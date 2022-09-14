WBJEE counselling 2022 round 2 allotment tomorrow; here's how to check

Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will release the Counselling Round 2 seat allotment result on Thursday Candidates can check the result on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

All those candidates who will be allotted seats in round 2 counselling will have to complete the fee payment and seat acceptance process between September 15 and September 19.

Candidates who registered for round 2 counselling can check the result, students should be ready with their login credentials. These include application number or any other required details.

Here’s how to check WBJEE round 2 seat counseling result:

Step 1: Visit the official site of WBJEE on wbjee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on WBJEE Counselling 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result link available on the home page

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the result and download the page

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Step 7: Candidates should make sure to go through the counselling schedule and complete the process well before deadline.