WBJEE counselling 2022 round 2 allotment tomorrow; here's how to check

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will release the Counselling Round 2 seat allotment result on Thursday Candidates can check the result on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
All those candidates who will be allotted seats in round 2 counselling will have to complete the fee payment and seat acceptance process between September 15 and September 19.
Candidates who registered for round 2 counselling can check the result, students should be ready with their login credentials. These include application number or any other required details.
Here’s how to check WBJEE round 2 seat counseling result:
Step 1: Visit the official site of WBJEE on wbjee.nic.in
Step 2: Click on WBJEE Counselling 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result link available on the home page
Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Check the result and download the page
Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need
Step 7: Candidates should make sure to go through the counselling schedule and complete the process well before deadline.
