WBJEE EVETS result 2019 declared on wbjeeb.in: Steps to download marks

WBJEE EVETS Result 2019: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) on Tuesday declared WB EVETS result 2019. The results are available online and can be dowloaded from WBJEEB's official website wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in. Candidates who have applied for the entrance test for admission to Bachelor of Veterinary and (BVSc&AH) in the faculty of Veterinary and Animal Science under the West Bengal University of Animal and Fishery Sciences, will get their results today.

How to check WBJEE EVETS Result 2019

Before checking the result, candidates must keep their admit card/hall ticket handy.

Step 1: Visit official website: wbjeeb.in

Step 2: Click on EVETS option

Step 3: Click on the link for EVETS Result/Rank Card Link

Step 4: Enter EVETS Application Number

Step 5: Enter your Password

Step 6: Enter your DoB

Step 7: WBJEE EVETS Result 2019 and the rank card will be displayed on the screen, Download it for future reference.

Cleared WBJEE EVETS exams 2019? What next?

Candidates who have cleared the EVETS exam and have crossed the cut-off mark will be called in for a counselling and seat allotment process.

About WBJEEB:

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) was constituted in the year 1962 by the Government of West Bengal, in exercise of the powers conferred under Article 162 of the Constitution for the purpose of conducting joint entrance examination for admission to various institutions in West Bengal imparting in medical, engineering and technological courses.