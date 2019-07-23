WBJEE EVETS result 2019 declared on wbjeeb.in: Steps to download marks

-
ALSO READ
WBJEE 2019: First round seat allotment result to be declared today
WBJEE 2019 admit card released on wbjeeb.nic.in: Steps to download
WBJEE 2019 counselling begins: Steps to register at wbjeeb.nic.in
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 declared; Sougata Das tops with 99.14%
WBCHSE 12th result declared: 86% pass, know steps to download marks
-
WBJEE EVETS Result 2019: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) on Tuesday declared WB EVETS result 2019. The results are available online and can be dowloaded from WBJEEB's official website wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in. Candidates who have applied for the entrance test for admission to Bachelor of Veterinary and Animal husbandry (BVSc&AH) in the faculty of Veterinary and Animal Science under the West Bengal University of Animal and Fishery Sciences, will get their results today.
How to check WBJEE EVETS Result 2019
Before checking the result, candidates must keep their admit card/hall ticket handy.
Step 1: Visit official website: wbjeeb.in
Step 2: Click on EVETS option
Step 3: Click on the link for EVETS Result/Rank Card Link
Step 4: Enter EVETS Application Number
Step 5: Enter your Password
Step 6: Enter your DoB
Step 7: WBJEE EVETS Result 2019 and the rank card will be displayed on the screen, Download it for future reference.
Cleared WBJEE EVETS exams 2019? What next?
Candidates who have cleared the EVETS exam and have crossed the cut-off mark will be called in for a counselling and seat allotment process.
About WBJEEB:
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) was constituted in the year 1962 by the Government of West Bengal, in exercise of the powers conferred under Article 162 of the Constitution for the purpose of conducting joint entrance examination for admission to various institutions in West Bengal imparting education in medical, engineering and technological courses.