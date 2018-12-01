With Rs 15 million package, Microsoft top recruiter at IITs on Day 1

Yet again, emerged as the top recruiter at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) making the highest offer of over Rs 15 million (over $215,100 roughly) on day one of final placements process that kicked off at the premier institutes.

While it offered the highest international offer of Rs 15 million at IIT Roorkee even as it made maximum 31 offers including pre-placement offers (PPOs), at IIT Guwahati the tech major offered the highest package of $ 110,000 (Rs 7.6 million) though it could not be ascertained whether it was the base salary or total package.

also offered a highest domestic salary of Rs 4.7 million, even as it made a maximum number of 25 and over 20 offers including domestic and international at and IIT Guwahati, among others on day one of final placements, also known as Day Zero. Last year Redmond had offered a total highest international package of $214,600 (or Rs 13.9 million at the then prevailing rates) including a base salary of $108,000 and a performance bonus of $ 21,600, apart from other benefits such as stock options.

Apart from Microsoft, technology and consulting majors like Google, Apple, McKinsey, The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Goldman Sachs and Bain & Co. made offers to students at IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati and IIT Hyderabad, among others.

Till the time of filing this report, most of the IITs that Business Standard could contact had concluded first two sessions of the first day of final placements which begins every year on December 1. Among these, between 7 am and 2 pm on Saturday, saw a total of 85 offers being made by 19 companies, while IIT Guwahati saw over 110 offers being made by over 30 companies.

IIT Hyderabad's Session 1.1 saw 14 offers being made by 3, apart from international offers made by the likes of Works Applications, SMS Datatech, Softbank, Mercari, Toyota Research, Toshiba Inc. Taiwan Semiconductors, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Annotation Inc., and Denso.

IIT Roorkee, on the other hand, attracted 65 offers from 10 companies in the early slots on day 1, apart from seven international offers. Companies for midnight slot included AppDynamics India Pvt. Ltd., AQR Capital Management, D. E. Shaw India Pvt. Ltd., Goldman Sachs Services Private Ltd., Google, JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Quantitative Research, Microsoft, Nutanix Technologies, Tower Research Capital India Pvt. Ltd., Uber India Systems Private Limited.

has claimed that it is the only educational institute in India which had all the top three global consulting majors McKinsey, The Boston Consulting Group and Bain & Co. recruiting on campus – they accounted for 13 offers in first session.

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) have already recruited four and three candidates and including this, the total offers at the end of the first session is to 92.

The first phase of the placement season started today, saw the participation of 19 companies covering 32 job profiles, including McKinsey, Microsoft, Google, Uber, Rubrik, The Boston Consulting Group, Texas Instruments, Goldman Sachs, ITC Ltd, Auctus Advisors, Flipkart and Qualcomm. The first time recruiters in this session include Bain and Company and Nutanix Technologies.

Apart from Microsoft's 25 offers for three profiles, Goldman Sachs issued seven offers and Apple handed out eight offers at IIT Madras.

Manu Santhanam, Advisor, Training and Placement, IIT Madras, said, “The number of finance/analytics offers has been excellent in the first slot, with 29 offers being made by such firms. With the high profile recruiters in the next slot, we hope to improve on our Day 1 numbers as compared to the last year.”

In the second slot of Placements that is held between 4 pm and 11 pm, 23 companies with 48 profiles are scheduled to participate. These companies include Airbus, Shell, JP Morgan, Star India, Intel, Qualcomm and General Electric.

More than 1,300 students are registered for placement this year from IIT Madras, across different streams of study. There are more than 490 profiles from nearly 326 companies that are planning to visit campus in the first phase of placements that lasts until December 8, 2018.

For Phase 1 of placements, 130 companies and a total of 418 students have registered for placements across departments this year at IIT Hyderabad. IIT Roorkee has seen a total of 1354 students registering for placements with phase one to be held between December 1 and 15, 2018. IIT Guwahati this year will see 950 students participating for final placements.