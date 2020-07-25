XLRI Jamshedpur, Delhi-NCR campuses to begin new academic session from Aug

Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, and the new extension campus Delhi-NCR are set to commence the new academic session from August this year.

"With this strategic expansion to the national capital, looks forward to inspiring dynamic and purpose-driven professionals to leap forward and become responsible business leaders shaping a sustainable future" said a press statement from

The Jamshedpur and Delhi campuses are two entities of XLRI - One Institutional Brand that will be overseen by a common Board of Governors. The standard XAT admission process would integrate the students of both the campuses, besides having in place a common curriculum, syllabus, pedagogy, e-library facilities, and a joint placement process for Summer Internship and Final Placements.

"With the launch of the new XLRI campus in Delhi-NCR, the XLRI family just got extended. Our extension campus at Delhi-NCR is envisioned as aan integral part' of the Jamshedpur campus and not as standalone campuses like other management institutes. These complementing satellite campuses and the student community therein would get the same opportunities and privileges as the Jamshedpur campus. Moreover, they would be bound together by a symbiotic culture and a synergized relationship. Though physically apart, the satellite campuses are and will be one entity and an intrinsic part of the XLRI family striving for the greater common good of the society at large" said Fr. P. Christie S.J., Director, XLRI- Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur.

Fr. George Sebastian, S.J, Director of XLRI I Delhi-NCR Campus, said "We are determined to provide all our students the same high quality management and the same set of training. Besides, we would put in place the same summer internship and final placement opportunities. We have full faith in our esteemed members of the faculty serving at the XLRI Jamshedpur campus to pass on the same XL culture and values to all the aspiring business leaders at the new campus at Delhi-NCR."

