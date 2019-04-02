2019 elections: AAP may discuss pre-poll alliance prospects with Congress

Amid president Rahul Gandhi's remarks that his party was flexible and open to alliances, the AAP on Tuesday said it will discuss the prospects of a pre-poll tie-up with the grand old party with Chief Minister and party leaders.



"It was just a statement. We will discuss this with and other party members and let you know," AAP national spokesperson Sanjay Singh said while responding to a question at a press conference held at the party head office here.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi, while releasing the Congress's election manifesto, had said his party was open to stitching alliances across the country and was "very flexible" on the issue.



On being asked if there was any confusion over a possible alliance with the AAP, Gandhi told reporters, "There is no confusion on this. The situation is actually very clear on this issue. We have constructed alliances. We have been open to constructing alliances and we have done it across the country. We are very flexible on this issue." An air of uncertainty has shrouded the alliance with the AAP in Delhi.



The party unit in Delhi is divided on the issue with a section for and another against an alliance. The party has been dilly-dallying on the issue and has not been able to take or announce its decision in this regard.

The AAP has been criticising the Congress leadership and has accused the party of "arrogance" in firming up an alliance with it in Delhi.