AIADMK bags 2 bypolls seats in Tamil Nadu, Congress 1 in Puducherry

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has won two Assembly bypolls on two seats in Tamil Nadu, and the has bagged one in Puducherry. These bypolls were held on October 21, 2019. The candidates won the Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly seats, while the bagged Puducherry's Kamaraj Nagar seat.

candidates R Muthamilselvan won from Vikravandi polling 113,428 votes while his DMK rival N Pugazhenthi got 68,646 votes.

In Nanguneri seat, candidate V Narayanan polled 94,802 votes while his rival Ruby R Manohar got 61,991 votes.

The in Vikravandi was announced following the death of DMK legislator K Rathamani in June, while the Nanguneri seat fell vacant after Congress legislator H Vasantha Kumar got elected to the Lok Sabha and resigned.

A total of 35 candidates were in the fray in the two seats.

Speaking to reporters Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the alliance led by DMK won the Lok Sabha because of their false promises. But now the people have realised that and have voted to AIADMK. He said this victory is a forerunner for the next for the ruling combine.

It may be noted, DMK led alliance winning 38 Lok Sabha seats out of 39 in Tamil Nadu in the General held in April.

In Puducherry the Congress party has retained the Kamaraj Nagar Assembly seat.

Congress' A John Kumar won the polls with 14,782 votes, defeating his nearest rival and AINRC party nominee S Bhuvaneswarane, who managed 7,611 votes. The seat fell vacant after Congress legislator V. Vaithilingam was elected to the Lok Sabha in April this year.