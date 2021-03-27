Assam Election 2021 LIVE updates: Phase 1 polling underway in 47 seats
Assam Election 2021 LIVE updates: Around 8,109,815 voters will decide the fate of 264 candidates which includes big shots like Chief Minister Sarbananada Sonowal
Assam Election 2021 LIVE updates: The voting for the 47 constituencies in Phase-1 is being held today. Around 8,109,815 voters will decide the fate of 264 candidates which includes big shots like Chief Minister Sarbananada Sonowal, Atul Bora, Akhil Gogoi and Ripun Bora. As many as 37 incumbent MLAs are re-contesting in the Assam phase 1 elections 2021, comprising 24 from BJP, 6 from Congress and AGP (Asom Gana Parishad) and one from AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front). There are 23 women candidates and 78 independents in the fray for the first phase polls. Of the 81,09,815 voters, 40,77,210 are males, 40,32,481 are females and 124 are transgenders.
Some of the important seats to watch out for in Phase 1 of assembly elections in Assam are Majuli, where state CM Sarbananda Sonowal is contesting. Assam Congress President Ripun Bora is fighting from Gohpur. Jailed farmers' rights activist and president of newly formed Raijor Dal Akhil Gogoi is in the fray from Sibsagar.
