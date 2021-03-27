Assam: Gaurav Gogoi casts vote, says people will vote out politics of lies

Congress leader on Saturday said that he is confident that the people of Assam are going to vote out politics of lies and deceit and said his party will perform well in the state Assembly polls.

"I am confident that people are going to vote out politics of lies and deceit. They will vote out politics of those selling hate," Gogoi told ANI.

Gogoi cast his vote at a polling booth in the Jorhat district in the state.

The Congress leader said, "The people will vote for politics that guarantee that their future is bright. The people will vote for the politics which ensure peace and harmony in the state."

"I am confident that the party will do well," he added.

Taking to Twitter, Gogoi had earlier urged people to choose progress and development while voting.

"My humble appeal to residents across Assam to choose progress and development when they vote because their choice will decide the fate of our state, setting the course for Congress' five guarantees to benefit every section of society in the coming times," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, in Assam, polling is being held in 47 constituencies across 12 districts of the state.A total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats -- 42 seats from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam's Nagaon district. The polling in Assam will take place till 6 pm.

Assam recorded a 24.48 per cent turnout till 11 am across 47 assembly constituencies in the first phase of the state assembly polls.

Polling for the next two phases will be held on April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)