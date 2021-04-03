West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: 'Didi' is losing Nandigram, says JP Nadda
Mamata Banerjee will address rallies in South 24 Parganas and Hooghly, along with a roadshow in Howrah. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam Assembly elections 2021
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee will address rallies in the same districts today in West Bengal. PM Modi will address two rallies in Hooghly and South 24 parganas this afternoon.
BJP's star campaigners like Yogi Adiyanath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gautam Gambhir are also expected to take part in the campaigns.
Mamata Banerjee will address three rallies in South 24 Parganas and another one in Hooghly, along with a roadshow in Howrah.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will address a rally at Basirhat and a road show at Panihati in North 24 Parganas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address an election rally at Tamulpur in Assam today.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission has suspended two security officials in the Assam EVM controversy. The action has been taken against them for leaving behind the stranded polling party and not ensuring their safe arrival at destination. The poll panel took the action on the basis of report of the Special Observer over the incident. On Thursday, an incident of EVM being carried in a private vehicle of a BJP candidate was reported.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani and Prahlad Joshi will campaign for the NDA in Kerala. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will participate in various election campaigns of UDF today.
