Chhattisgarh, MP election result 2018 LIVE: Test for Shivraj, Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2018 LIVE: Counting of votes will begin soon in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where exits polls predict the Congress and the (BJP) are locked in a tight contest. In Chhattisgarh, BJP leader Raman Singh is seeking a fourth consecutive term as chief minister and the Congress aims to return to power after 15 years.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has ruled the state since 2003, seeking to retain the state under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has held the post since 2005. recorded a 76.60 per cent voter turnout when elections were held on November 12 and 20 to elect a new 90-member Assembly.

A coalition among Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), former chief minister Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and Communist Party of India (CPI) has added another dimension to the electoral politics of the state.





Tight security arrangements have been made at the counting centres in all 27 districts of the Maoist-affected state. Raman Singh is contesting from the Rajnandgaon seat against Congress' Karuna Shukla, the niece of former BJP prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Madhya Pradesh registered a voter turnout of around 75% in the November 28 Assembly polls. The state has a 230-seat Assembly, where the majority mark is 116. The BJP contested on all 230 seats, the Congress fought on 229, leaving one to its ally, the Loktantrik Janata Dal.

The BSP and the Samajwadi Party (SP), which has allied with the Gondwana Gantantra Party, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the other players to watch out for as election results come. The BSP has fielded 227 candidates, while SP and AAP have fielded 51 and 208 candidates.

Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2018, election result LIVE Coverage