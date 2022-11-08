JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » News

Hopeful RLD candidate will be fielded for Khatauli bypoll: Jayant

Mohan Singh Rathwa quits Cong, joins BJP ahead of Gujarat election
Business Standard

Assembly elections 2022: Nadda, Shah hold meeting with Gujarat BJP leaders

BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting here with party leaders from Gujarat to deliberate upon the candidates for upcoming assembly polls in the state

Topics
Gujarat elections | Bharatiya Janata Party | Jagat Prakash Nadda

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

J P Nadda
J P Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting here with party leaders from Gujarat to deliberate upon the candidates for upcoming assembly polls in the state.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupender Patel, Union ministers Manuskh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala and BJP's state unit president C R Patil were present in the meeting organised at the Nadda's residence.

Besides, BJP's national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and Gujarat unit's general secretary (organisation) Ratnakar also attended the meeting.

On Monday, a marathon meeting was held at Shah's residence which was attended by BJP leaders from Gujarat.

The assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in two phases -- December 1 and 5.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 22:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY