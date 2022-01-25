Assembly elections: Koo launches Voters Guide to encourage people to vote

Microblogging platform on Monday said it has released a multi-lingual guide on Voter Rights and Responsibilities as part of efforts to empower first-time voters to make informed decisions during the upcoming legislative

The Voters Guide focuses on the basic rights of the Indian voter as enshrined in the Constitution of India, and enumerates the responsibilities voters need to consider before and after casting their votes, a statement said.

It reflects the App's efforts - as a transparent, unbiased and reliable intermediary - in enhancing voter awareness, and in building greater trust in the electoral process, it added.

in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases with the counting of votes on March 10. In all, will be held for 690 assembly seats, and 18.3 crore people, including 8.5 crore women, will be eligible to cast their votes in the five states.

The Voters Guide - available in Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, and English - reiterates the importance of voting as the central pillar of democracy, and the need to augment voter education for free and fair elections.

Koo CEO and co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna said the Guide has been released in four languages to enrich the knowledge of every voter, and to build greater confidence in the electoral process.

National Voters Day is observed on January 25 every year to mark the foundation of the Election Commission of India, which was established in 1950. First initiated in 2011, National Voters' Day is aimed at encouraging and maximising the enrolment of new voters.

