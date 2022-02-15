Assembly polls: 'Nawa Punjab' will be debt, corruption-free, says PM Modi

-
Addressing a poll rally ahead of the February 20 polls to the 117-member Punjab Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) alliance will form the next government in the state.
“Nawa Punjab will be free from debt and full of opportunities, where every Dalit will get respect, and at every step equal opportunity…where there will be no scope for corruption," he said. On the infighting in the Congress Punjab unit, Modi asked whether those who fight among themselves can give a stable government.
The BJP is contesting in alliance with Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).
