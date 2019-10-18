Aurangabad feels the pinch of slowdown but it's not a buzzword in elections

This industrial hub and tourist destination of Marathwada region hit international headlines nine years back when Mercedes handed over keys to 150 of its cars to local businesspersons on a single day. That event, local entrepreneurs had planned to buy the cars over a morning jog, generated a never before buzz about the city and helped attract some investors.

On the penultimate day of campaigning for the assembly polls on Friday, and with Diwali less than 10-days away, the festive spirit local businesses had hoped for is absent from Aurangabad's bazaars. The tepid economy has hit most sectors, from automobile and pharmaceutical industries in the district to its tourist footfall.

If entrepreneurs reminisce about the sale of 150 Mercedes in mid-October 2010 as an example how animal spirits drove the city's economy then, economic slowdown is not an election plank for any of the principal political parties in the electoral fray.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – Shiv Sena alliance workers nod in agreement when asked about economic slowdown, but take the conversation towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and scrapping of provisions of Article 370.

"The government has proposed several measures to help the economy," Manish Jain, a BJP booth incharge, a businessman himself, says. He instead talks about the efficient delivery of social welfare schemes of the Modi government at the Centre, and the Devendra Fadnavis government in the state, and his role in last mile delivery of these schemes. The BJP, however, is the junior partner to the Sena in Aurangabad.

The Sena’s workers counter any inconvenient questions on the economy by pointing out that Fadnavis government in Mumbai has got only five years against Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)’s 15-years, while Modi has served merely five years at the Centre to the Congress’s 60-years.

The Sena has gradually built its sway not just in urban but also rural areas in Marathwada, cashing on the resentment towards the dynastic hold of Congress-NCP on sugar co-operatives and district co-operative banks. In two of urban Aurangabad’s three constituencies, the Congress-NCP are largely inconsequential with the Sena-BJP candidates facing the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen, or AIMIM.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has stationed himself in Aurangabad for the last couple of days. He is meeting as many people in his unique style, where he speaks into a cordless microphone even while campaigning door to door. The effort is to consolidate AIMIM’s recent successes in urban Aurangabad. The AIMIM currently has 25 corporators in the municipal corporation, and its candidate Imtiaz Jaleel won the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat in 2019 polls. He had won an assembly seat in 2014.

While Jaleel tells Business Standard how economic slowdown has hit Bajaj Auto and Wockhardt, both of which have factories in the district, and hundreds of ancillary industries, the state of the economy is not a major election plank for the party. Something that AIMIM leaders point out with some pride is how they have made urban Aurangabad “Congress-mukt”, with not a single Congress candidate in the fray here, an area that was once its stronghold.

The AIMIM’s 2019 success rested also on its alliance with Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA). The VBA has not only parted ways with AIMIM, but is trying to ensure that Owaisi’s party loses. “Our support base voted for AIMIM candidates, but Owaisi failed to get Muslims to vote for our candidates,” Bhagwan Khillare, district vice president of VBA in Aurangabad, says. An argument that has echoes to that of the Sena workers, VBA workers also bring up the dynastic rule of “169 families” of Maharashtra as a reason to weaken Congress-NCP. “When was the last time you saw them fight for our cause? Did Rahul Gandhi hit the streets on the question of Bhima-Koregaon,” Khillare asks.

The current slowdown, however, has come in the wake of years of crisis in the agrarian sector in the district with acreage of both sugarcane and cotton, two of the biggest cash crops, having declined. “Cash crops brought money and improved living standards to farmers in rural areas, which increased their purchasing power, including expenditure on FMCG goods, two wheelers and cars. Discontent and frustration has replaced hope with lowering incomes and farmer suicides,” says Sanjay Warkad, a well-known poet and editor of Sakal newspaper, says. The newspaper has consistently reported on declining wages and a sombre Diwali in recent weeks. Warkad, however, is not surprised that economic slowdown is not an election plank. “When has it, or other issues concerning people's livelihood, ever been?” he asks.