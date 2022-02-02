Battle for UP: Congress withdraw candidates against Akhilesh, Shivpal

-
In a move that could have far-reaching consequences, the Congress has withdrawn its candidates against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav.
The Congress candidates in Karhal in Mainpuri and Jaswantnagar in Etawah have bowed out of the contest.
Both seats vote in the third phase of polling in the state on February 20.
While Akhilesh is contesting the Karhal seat, Shivpal is in the fray from Jaswantnagar seat.
It is noteworthy that the SP had not fielded any candidates against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in Amethi and Rae Bareli in the last Lok Sabha elections. This is seen as a reciprocal gesture.
Uttar Pradesh Congress General Secretary Prakash Pradhan confirmed that, "Since they had not fielded anyone against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, we have reciprocated."
Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary also said that this is a 'reciprocal gesture' by the Congress.
Asked about the development, BJP candidate and union minister S.P. Singh Baghel said, "This decision is not surprising. Both the SP and Congress are hand-in-glove and we will win the seat."
Meanwhile, Congress sources said that if Priyanka finally does decide to contest the assembly elections from Rae Bareli which goes to polls on February 27 in the fourth phase, SP may not pitch its candidate against her.
Rebel Congress leader and former MLA, Aditi Singh, has already challenged Priyanka to contest the elections against her.
