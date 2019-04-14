Battleground Kannauj: Where the Muslims might help the lotus bloom

‘Jo deshkeliyekaamkarega, ham uskeliyakaamkarenge’ (we will work for the person who works for the country) said Nazim (30), with an air of settling an argument about why he would vote for the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He had come to the Kannauj police station to report that his motorbike had been stolen, while he was participating in the procession for the nomination of BJP candidate from Kannauj, Suvrat Pathak. In this constituency, Pathak is facing the former chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav’s wife, Dimple, who ...