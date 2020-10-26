- Stocks to watch: Nestle, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, Polycab, SBI Life, L&T
- Stock recommendation by Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy M&M, Motherson Sumi
- Litmus test in Bihar: Can PM Modi rescue the election for Nitish Kumar?
- Nifty needs to hold 11,800 for further upside: CapitalVia Global Research
- MARKET LIVE: Sensex opens lower, Nifty near 11,900; IndusInd Bank up 4%
- Compared to Modi and Erdogan, Trump is one of the world's lamer demagogues
- RBI encourages investment in sovereign bonds as part of liquidity measures
Bihar election LIVE: Vote for LJP for 'Bihar 1st, Bihari 1st', says Paswan
Campaigning for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections ends today. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Bihar election 2020
Bihar election 2020 LIVE updates: Campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections ends today. In an early morning tweet, Chirag Paswan said, “I request you all to vote for LJP candidates where they are contesting to implement 'Bihar 1st, Bihari 1st' and in the rest of the places, vote for BJP. The next government will be a Nitish-free government.” Meanwhile, Times Now-CVoter opinion poll shows the NDA is on course for a comfortable victory in the state.
