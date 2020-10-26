JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Bihar Elections » News

Bihar election LIVE: Vote for LJP for 'Bihar 1st, Bihari 1st', says Paswan

Campaigning for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections ends today. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Bihar election 2020

Topics
Bihar Elections  | Nitish Kumar | Chirag Paswan

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Chirag Paswan
LJP leader Chirag Paswan
Bihar election 2020 LIVE updates: Campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections ends today. In an early morning tweet, Chirag Paswan said, “I request you all to vote for LJP candidates where they are contesting to implement 'Bihar 1st, Bihari 1st' and in the rest of the places, vote for BJP. The next government will be a Nitish-free government.” Meanwhile, Times Now-CVoter opinion poll shows the NDA is on course for a comfortable victory in the state.

Stay tuned for latest updates on Bihar election 2020

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh