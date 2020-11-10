Bihar election result LIVE: NDA, Mahagathbandhan in race to form state govt
Bihar election result LIVE updates: Will Nitish Kumar-led NDA manage to retain power? Stay tuned as Bihar decides fate of JD(U), BJP, RJD, Cong, LJP and others
Bihar election result 2020: Will Nitish Kumar-led NDA manage to retain power? Bihar verdict to be out today
Bihar election result 2020 LIVE: The fate of the Nitish Kumar government, which has been in power in the state for a decade and a half, will be decided today. Counting of votes will begin across 38 districts from 8 am. Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is a direct contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mahagathbandhan. From the 'grand alliance', RJD is contesting in 144 seats, Congress in 70, and left parties in 29. From the NDA, the JD(U) is contesting in 115 seats and BJP in 110.
A majority of the exit polls have preojected that the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan might have an edge over the NDA. However, whether Nitish-led NDA will manage to seize the magic figure of 122 in the 243-member House or Tejashwi's grand alliance will form the next govt will be known in a few hours from now.
With much of election narrative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi - the star campaigner for NDA - focusing on the RJD's association with "jungle raj", the fate of "bahubalis", leaders known for strong arm tactics, will be keenly watched.
