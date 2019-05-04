JUST IN
Business Standard

Modi's speech in Patan claiming govt kept Pak on toes gets clean chit by EC

This is the sixth speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has been cleared by the EC

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
File photo of Prime minister Narendra Modi

The Election Commission Saturday gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Patan speech in which he claimed that his government had kept Pakistan on toes for safe release of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.

The commission concluded that Modi has not violated the model code or its advisory on armed forces in his speech in Gujarat's Patan city on April 21.

This is the sixth speech of the prime minister which has been cleared by the EC.
First Published: Sat, May 04 2019. 20:45 IST

