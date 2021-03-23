BJP releases manifesto for Assam polls, promises to work on 'corrected NRC'

-
ALSO READ
Will work on corrected NRC for Assam's protection, says BJP's JP Nadda
Assam Assembly polls: PM Modi, Shah, Nadda among 40 star campaigners of BJP
Assam Assembly polls: 309 candidates file nominations for phase 3
Corrected NRC to protect genuine citizens: BJP National President Nadda
Assam Assembly polls: 345 nominees in fray for 39 constituencies in phase 2
-
BJP National President J P Nadda on Tuesday released the party’s manifesto for Assam Assembly polls, promising to protect the political rights of people through a delimitation exercise.
The party also made ‘ten commitments’ in the manifesto — one of which is initiation of a process to “correct and reconcile” the entries made as part of the Supreme Court-mandated National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise, as it seeks to “protect genuine Indian citizens and exclude all illegal immigrants”.
The manifesto underlined that the BJP, if voted to power, will provide free education to every child, make arrangements to control floods and ensure that the state achieves “self-sufficiency” when it comes to production of essential items.
It further gave assurance that payments made to women under ‘Orundoi'’scheme will be increased to Rs 3,000 from the current Rs 830, and eligible residents would be empowered with land rights.
Nadda, after releasing the document, said that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented in Assam when the time is right.
Taking a dig at Congress, he said: “The party had been claiming that it wouldn’t allow implementation of CAA, which is a central legislation. They are either ignorant or trying to fool the people of the state.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU