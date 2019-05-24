BJP wins absolute majority; cruising to bag more than 300 seats: EC

-
The BJP has won 272 seats in the Lok Sabha, securing an absolute majority as it leads in another 31 constituencies, said the Election Commission Friday.
Of the results declared for 458 seats past midnight, the BJP was on course to cross the 300-seat mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha.
The BJP is all set to surpass its 2014 performance when it won 282 seats. The Congress in all likelihood will fall short of the 54-mark needed for the leader of opposition status in the Lok Sabha, winning in 45 seats and leading in seven.
