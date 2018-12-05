BJP won't be able to cross the figure of 50 seats in Rajasthan, says Pilot

Congress' state president on Wednesday exuded confidence that his party will form the government with a "comfortable majority" in Rajasthan.

He claimed that people were fed up with the BJP government's misrule in the state.

"I am quite confident that the party will be forming the government with a comfortable majority. There is feedback that the BJP will not be able to cross the figure of 50 seats," Pilot told reporters at Tonk town.

"People are fed up with the BJP's misrule and they want a change," he added.

State Transport Minister Yoonus Khan is contesting as BJP candidate from Tonk.

Rajasthan is going to polls on December 7 and the campaigning will end at 5 pm on Wednesday.

Polling will take place in199 out of the total 200 assembly seats in the state.

The Election Commission has postponed polls in Alwar's Ramgarh seat following the death of BSP candidate Laxman Singh.