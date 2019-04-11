Can the SP-BSP really work as a political grouping to oust the BJP?

Is the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party (SP-BSP) alliance that Prime Minister Narendra Modi mockingly refers to as the ‘maha-milawati’ (grand jumble) coalition really going to work as a political grouping to oust the BJP? The contradictions are obvious.

Why would the Dalits, by far the most oppressed social group in Indian society today, make common cause with the Yadavs, the group that is responsible for their oppression? In Lucknow, the answer is a no-brainer. The two will come together because there is an even bigger oppressor: the Narendra Modi-Yogi Adityanath ...