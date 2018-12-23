Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018: What caused BJP's humiliating defeat

In the first phase of its Assembly election on November 12, Chhattisgarh witnessed a 70 per cent voter turnout in tribal areas. It was clear the voters in tribal areas had something to say. Forest areas are intrinsic to the existence of tribals.

In 2006, Parliament recognised “historic injustice” in denying traditional rights over forest resources to forest dwellers nationwide and passed the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, or FRA. In 2015, the claim was rejected and rolled back. Add to this little or no ...