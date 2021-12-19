Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to embark on two-day Goa visit on Dec 21

JUST IN
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit to Goa ahead of assembly polls in the state.

He will land at Dabolim Airport on December 21 and will address a public meeting at Bandodkar Ground in Panaji at 5 pm.

Kejriwal will also hold a press conference at Cidade, Goa at 5 pm on December 22.

Goa assembly polls are scheduled to take place in early 2022.

First Published: Sun, December 19 2021. 19:56 IST

