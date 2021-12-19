Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to embark on two-day Goa visit on Dec 21

-
ALSO READ
Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya
Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata greet people of Goa on its Liberation Day
PM to visit Goa tomorrow, to participate in Liberation Day celebrations
Kejriwal to offer prayers at Ramlala temple in Ayodhya on October 26
Kejriwal to take part in AAP's 'Tiranga Yatra' in Punjab's Jalandhar on Wed
-
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit to Goa ahead of assembly polls in the state.
He will land at Dabolim Airport on December 21 and will address a public meeting at Bandodkar Ground in Panaji at 5 pm.
Kejriwal will also hold a press conference at Cidade, Goa at 5 pm on December 22.
Goa assembly polls are scheduled to take place in early 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU